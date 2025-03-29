Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Drops By 77.3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 308,600 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siyata Mobile Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYTA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $885.58.
About Siyata Mobile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siyata Mobile
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.