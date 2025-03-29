Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Drops By 77.3%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the February 28th total of 308,600 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $158,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $885.58.

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

