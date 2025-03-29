Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Drops By 37.5%

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2025

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRBGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPRB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRBFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 339,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,764. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.