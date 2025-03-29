Short Interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Drops By 37.5%

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 425,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPRB shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPRB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPRB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 339,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,764. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

