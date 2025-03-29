Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 27th

MicroAlgo, AltC Acquisition, Venus Acquisition, Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition, and Brown-Forman are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of relatively small companies, typically defined by a market capitalization ranging from around $300 million to $2 billion. These stocks often come with higher growth potential and increased risk compared to larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

MicroAlgo (MLGO)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLGO traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 71,972,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. MicroAlgo has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $509.60.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 16,008,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. AltC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

NASDAQ:VENA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,901,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. Venus Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition (BLAC)

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

BLAC stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 95,635,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,793. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Brown-Forman (BF-B)

Brown-Forman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distills, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, vodkas, tequilas, gin, brandy, rum, bourbons, and liqueurs.

BF-B stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,046,096 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.02.

