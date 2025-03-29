Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading Up 19.3% – Time to Buy?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 1,637,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,090,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
Sound Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Sound Energy Company Profile
Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.
