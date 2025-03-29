Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Trading Up 19.3% – Time to Buy?

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 19.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Approximately 1,637,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,090,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

