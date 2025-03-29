Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sound Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOGP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,198. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. Sound Group has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Sound Group Inc operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC.

