Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives C$6.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.70 and a 12-month high of C$4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 20,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$61,405.66. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company operates and focuses its activities on Peace River Arch and Central Alberta.

