SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHE stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $100.40 and a 52-week high of $123.46.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

