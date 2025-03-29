Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and traded as low as $17.70. Spin Master shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 22,935 shares trading hands.

Spin Master Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85.

Spin Master Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

