SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Trading Up 15.7% – Here’s What Happened

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) shot up 15.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53.22 ($0.69). 812,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 340,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.60).

SRT Marine Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.13. The company has a market cap of £152.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,583.35 and a beta of 1.04.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile



SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

