Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, April 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a 0.3% increase from Standard Bank Group’s previous dividend of $0.31.
Standard Bank Group Price Performance
SGBLY opened at $13.08 on Friday. Standard Bank Group has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84.
About Standard Bank Group
