Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583,296 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $144,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.12.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

