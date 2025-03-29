Stone Point Capital LLC Has $63.45 Million Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Stone Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624,169 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital accounts for approximately 5.2% of Stone Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stone Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $63,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,874,000 after buying an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,248,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,131,000 after buying an additional 218,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,632,000 after buying an additional 449,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

