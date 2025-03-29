StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Plans $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $2.78 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.