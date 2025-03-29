StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Plans $0.00 Dividend

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $2.78 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97.
About StorageVault Canada
