Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,148,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 3,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,560,961 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.84.

Shares of V opened at $342.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $636.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $343.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.06. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

