Strategy Asset Managers LLC Trims Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after acquiring an additional 858,704 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.91 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

