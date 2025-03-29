Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Short Interest Update

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sturgis Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STBI stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 0.44. Sturgis Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.91%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

