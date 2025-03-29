Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SUNS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 154,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Sunrise Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.74.

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrise Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sunrise Realty Trust from $12.75 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley started coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Sunrise Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Insider Transactions at Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $276,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,310,258.92. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,181,473 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,626 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrise Realty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunrise Realty Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Sunrise Realty Trust worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

