Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.22. The company had a trading volume of 648,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,992. The firm has a market capitalization of C$625.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

