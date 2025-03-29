Susquehanna Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $54.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 98.63%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.