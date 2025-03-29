Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
