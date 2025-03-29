Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tanger in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Tanger in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

SKT opened at $32.88 on Friday. Tanger has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tanger will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.44%.

In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tanger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 697,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tanger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tanger by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,817,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,748,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

