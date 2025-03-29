TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.
TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:SNX opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $145.10.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TD SYNNEX Company Profile
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Affirm Strikes Back: Can a New Deal Mitigate the Recent Loss?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.