TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.450-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SNX opened at $104.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

SNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

