TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TeamViewer Stock Performance

TMVWY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer remote, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise cloud-based remote connectivity solution for scale, productivity, and security; TeamViewer Frontline, an enterprise augmented reality solution productivity platform; endpoint security for remote devices; TeamViewer Remote Management that manages, monitors, tracks, patches, and protects computers, devices, and software from a single platform; TeamViewer Mobile Device Management, which enables the onboarding, roll-out, management, and troubleshooting of mobile devices; and Tensor Embedded for after-sales support of connected equipment.

