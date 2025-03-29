TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TeamViewer Stock Performance
TMVWY stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47.
About TeamViewer
