Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TPST stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.83. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics from $47.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Tempest Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

