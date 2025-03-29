Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.8% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $287,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $687,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 12,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $263.55 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.34.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

