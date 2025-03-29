Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.14 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

