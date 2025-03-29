Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 44.9% in March

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF opened at $1.14 on Friday. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
