TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,089 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 46.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,737,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,030,000 after buying an additional 2,137,948 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,943,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,907,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,562,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 790,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,813,000 after purchasing an additional 584,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $93.64 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6159 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.