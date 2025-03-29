TIAA Trust National Association Takes Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 218,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 74,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $387.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $420.00.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

