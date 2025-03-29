Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Trading 10% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 70,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 54,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Trading Up 8.1 %

About Tidewater Renewables

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd has been formed to become a multi-faceted, energy transition company. It is focused on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The corporation generates revenue from the sale of renewable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.