Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – March 26th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, and Motorola Solutions are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that provide products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and sensitive data from cyber threats and unauthorized access. These stocks represent firms that develop technologies such as firewalls, encryption, threat detection, and incident response solutions, and they often attract investors due to the growing demand for digital security in an increasingly connected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,741,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,813,063. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $147.22 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $10.57 on Wednesday, hitting $374.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $92.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.10, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.04. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, reaching $186.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.70, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.35. 2,037,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,818. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.59. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $430.44. 166,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.27 and its 200-day moving average is $459.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $332.98 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

Further Reading