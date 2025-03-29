Traders Purchase High Volume of Global Payments Call Options (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,666 call options on the company. This is an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 2,645 call options.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.55. 1,830,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $133.63.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Stephens lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

