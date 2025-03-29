Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Ecolab by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,995,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,300,000 after acquiring an additional 304,478 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 35,867.6% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 37,661 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $249.29 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.05 and a 52-week high of $273.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.18. The stock has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total value of $228,868.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,911.80. The trade was a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $306.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

