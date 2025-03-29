Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Tree Island Steel Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of TSE TSL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.87. Tree Island Steel has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.14.
