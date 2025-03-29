Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Tree Island Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE TSL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.87. Tree Island Steel has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.14.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

