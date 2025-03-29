Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 571,634 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trex were worth $32,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 97.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 393,850 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,060,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 511,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Price Performance

TREX stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

