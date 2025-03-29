Tucker Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,806 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 310.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

