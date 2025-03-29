Tucker Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Allstate Corp bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 271,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 676,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after buying an additional 92,214 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at $110,998,993.14. This trade represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of KDP opened at $33.74 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

