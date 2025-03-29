UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 134 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vistra by 3.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

In other news, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

