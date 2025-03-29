UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 24,593 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,011,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 21.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Newmont by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,085,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,680. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,758. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

