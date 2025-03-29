Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF (NASDAQ:DCAP) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF (NASDAQ:DCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0166 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCAP opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and a PE ratio of 23.04.
About Unity Wealth Partners Dynamic Capital Appreciation & Options ETF
