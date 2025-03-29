US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,800 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the February 28th total of 917,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 308,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of TBIL stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.