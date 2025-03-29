Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,786,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Talen Energy worth $964,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLN. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Talen Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

TLN stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.80.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

