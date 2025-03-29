Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,903,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Crown worth $984,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 6,850.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.84 and a 52 week high of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Crown’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

