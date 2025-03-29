Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,490 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $1,102,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.68 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

