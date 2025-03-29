Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Trimmed by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $308.50 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.07 and a 200-day moving average of $335.48.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.