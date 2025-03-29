Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

