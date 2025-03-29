VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

VAT Group Trading Down 2.0 %

About VAT Group

VAT Group stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

