Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 6.7% increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Ventas has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 249.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of VTR opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 361.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.90.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,227 shares of company stock worth $17,769,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

