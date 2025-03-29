Ventures Lllp Link Sells 1,022 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. This trade represents a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ventures Lllp Link also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Ventures Lllp Link sold 47 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,334.80.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.26 million, a PE ratio of 79.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

