VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,712,000 after acquiring an additional 608,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,202,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,962,000 after acquiring an additional 130,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,635,000 after acquiring an additional 385,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.99 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

