Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 17,165 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 15,987 shares.The stock last traded at $57.44 and had previously closed at $58.12.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.